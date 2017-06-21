 Photos: Major tragedy averted as truck crashes into a shop in Akwa Ibom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photos: Major tragedy averted as truck crashes into a shop in Akwa Ibom

What could have been major tragedy was averted this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, when a truck loaded cement, rammed into a shop in Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, popularly known as Ekom Iman. The lorry was coming from Port Harcourt, en route to Calabar, Cross River State.


It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the building which was yet to be opened for today's business.
Eyewitnesses said the truck would have killed many if people were in the shop.

More photos below...





 Source: Ibom News
Posted by at 6/21/2017 12:18:00 pm
