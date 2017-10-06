Photos: Kogi residents file out to sign recall register for Senator Dino Melaye

According to Dino, that the state governor, Yahaya Bello, is behind the recall exercise. On his Facebook wall this morning, he wrote;
"Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye,he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion naira tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked. I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state".More photos below...
6 comments:
Interesting!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Good radiance. My only issue with him is that he's a women beater.
Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂
A very Huge LOL 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃
Rescuing the poor yet you are busy buying luxury antique vehicles everyday and escorting your king to court. How many times have you come to kogi since you were elected. Moron!
Should be more than that, all the Constituency Funds he is been collecting he spent on exotic cars !
Post a Comment