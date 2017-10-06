 Photos: Kogi residents file out to sign recall register for Senator Dino Melaye | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Photos: Kogi residents file out to sign recall register for Senator Dino Melaye

Members of Kogi West senatorial district have been filing out to sign the recall register for their representative in the senate, Dino Melaye.

According to Dino, that the state governor, Yahaya Bello, is behind the recall exercise. On his Facebook wall this morning, he wrote;

 "Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye,he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion naira tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked. I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state".
More photos below...





6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Interesting!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

10 June 2017 at 21:38
Housed-On-Water said...

Good radiance. My only issue with him is that he's a women beater.

10 June 2017 at 21:39
Manuel Kunmi said...

Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂

10 June 2017 at 21:40
RareSpecie Z said...

A very Huge LOL 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃

10 June 2017 at 21:40
Anonymous said...

Rescuing the poor yet you are busy buying luxury antique vehicles everyday and escorting your king to court. How many times have you come to kogi since you were elected. Moron!

10 June 2017 at 21:47
Anonymous said...

Should be more than that, all the Constituency Funds he is been collecting he spent on exotic cars !

10 June 2017 at 22:07

