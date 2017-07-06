 Photos: Keke NAPEP riders stage protest over mandatory waste baskets sold to them by the government at N2,500 in Delta | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Photos: Keke NAPEP riders stage protest over mandatory waste baskets sold to them by the government at N2,500 in Delta

Keke NAPEP riders in Delta state today staged a protest in the state capital following a decision by the state's Ministry of Transport to sell to them a waste basket at N2,500.

According to the drivers, the waste basket is being sold for N200 at the local market but the transport ministry officials are compelling them to buy from them at N2500 each.
"The Small Basket is been sold to us for 2,500 by Ministry of Transport. We can't buy from the market except the once they are selling for to us for 2,500. Basket is not more than 200 in the market. They should allow us to buy from the market. We can't feed our family anymore"one of the protesting Keke NAPEP drivers said
 More photos below...






Photo credit: Prince Gwamnishu Harrison
