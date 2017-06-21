 Photos: Journalist survives after his car summersaults 3 times along Enugu road | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photos: Journalist survives after his car summersaults 3 times along Enugu road

A Nigerian journalist at PUO Reports cheated death on Tuesday after his car summersaulted three times along the Enugu-Awgu road. More photos after the cut..




Posted by at 6/21/2017 06:45:00 am

9 comments:

tsalz said...

Na God oo..

21 June 2017 at 06:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God be praised


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 06:50
Oghenetega said...

Thank God for his life

21 June 2017 at 06:55
Segun Adegoke said...

21 June 2017 at 07:19
jackangel said...

From the look of the corolla I believe it was the red heeped Sand by the roadside.ThankGod

21 June 2017 at 07:29
Anonymous said...

Thank God

21 June 2017 at 07:30
MUFC said...

Thank God for his life...

But who was counting?

21 June 2017 at 07:38
Anonymous said...

God is winderful

21 June 2017 at 08:09
Winny's Blog said...

Thank God for him oooo... He needs to go for Thanksgiving

21 June 2017 at 08:23

21 June 2017 at 08:23

