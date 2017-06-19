Photos: Joseph Yobo's younger brother, Gideon and his wife welcome their second son

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Beautiful boy..
Bet I thot I saw d news of his younger brother welcoming a child before abi he has plenty brothers. Na so Yobo family jst d born born as if na competition. I guess Joseph is getting ready for the fourth one. Congrat to dem period
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Beautiful boy..
Bet I thot I saw d news of his younger brother welcoming a child before abi he has plenty brothers. Na so Yobo family jst d born born as if na competition. I guess Joseph is getting ready for the fourth one. Congrat to dem period
Post a Comment