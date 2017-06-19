 Photos: Joseph Yobo's younger brother, Gideon and his wife welcome their second son | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Photos: Joseph Yobo's younger brother, Gideon and his wife welcome their second son

Joseph Yobo's younger brother, Gideon and his wife, have welcomed their second son, Joel. They welcomed him some days ago. Gideon shared the photos online Sunday. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/19/2017 05:40:00 am

2 comments:

kaleidoscope kaleidoscope said...

Beautiful boy..

19 June 2017 at 06:02
Esther Norah said...

Bet I thot I saw d news of his younger brother welcoming a child before abi he has plenty brothers. Na so Yobo family jst d born born as if na competition. I guess Joseph is getting ready for the fourth one. Congrat to dem period

19 June 2017 at 06:04

