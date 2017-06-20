Photos: Jay Z spotted for the first time since the birth of his twin babies

Jay Z was spotted for the first time on Monday, June 19, since his wife Beyoncé welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on Monday, June 12th. The rapper, 47, was seen at UCLA Medical Center on Monday, June 19, looking relaxed in a pair of gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.
While a woman with balloons was seen walking in there as well. The twins are reportedly still been kept in the hospital due to minor issues
Good for them
The era of hiding baby's face for eternity has passed so I hope dey dnt have dat mentality. Na wen baby fine, d mother go showcase d face buh wen baby be like atutupoyoyo dem go dey hide face. I thot d news of her delivery will be like wow buh bcos of her waka waka, they r still in d hosp and d news seems to be fading away. And when dey are discharged, dem go dey hide d face so pple will definitely loose interest. All d best period
What's the big deal? Is he the one that gave birth?
