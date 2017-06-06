 Photos: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, visits constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Photos: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, visits constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze

Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, paid a visit to renowned constitutional lawyer, Professor Ben Nwabueze at his residence in Enugu State today June 6th. See more photos from the visit after the cut.



Posted by at 6/06/2017 01:46:00 pm

3 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

6 June 2017 at 13:52
Rabi said...

so this is the plan that nnamdi kanu had all along? to wiggle his way into the political elites of the igbos? well, he still has a treason charge on his neck and he can be jailed.

6 June 2017 at 14:03
Ben Ibeh said...

God bless ndi igbo, God bless Biafra, God bless Kanu!

6 June 2017 at 14:08

