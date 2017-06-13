Photos: India Narcotics Bureau arrests Nigerian man with drugs worth N161m concealed in ladies shoes and bags

The operation was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Western Railway Police, based on a tip-off they got on Thursday night.
The suspect identified as Peter Chinedu, he was travelling by the New Delhi- Goa Rajdhani Express.
The Times of India said upon searching him, he was found with 843gm of methamphetamine, 255gm of cocaine and he drugs were concealed in items such as ladies footwear, bags and a pen stand.
NCB’s Ahmedabad zonal officer Hariom Gandhi said that three mobile phones and Rs 3,000 were also recovered from Chinedu.
"From his passport, it appears that he is from Lagos in Nigeria and has travelled to India on several occasions,” said Gandhi.The source of the contraband has been traced to New Delhi and the NCB has begun investigation in this regard.
