 Photos: Imo state deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere marries his third wife after two failed marriages | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 12 June 2017

Photos: Imo state deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere marries his third wife after two failed marriages

Deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere recently got married to his third wife, Princess Chioma Rosemary Madumere. The wedding was very private with very few Family members and friends in attendance.

The couple had a thanksgiving service yesterday in Imo state which was attended by their friends and associates.
This would be Prince Madumere's third marriage following two failed previous marriages.

He married his first wife with whom he had four children but later divorced her and then he got married to one Barrister Adaego Nosiri whom he also fell out with afterwards. Princess Rosemary is now his third wife.

More photos below...






Posted by at 6/12/2017 12:39:00 pm

13 comments:

Anonymous said...

Stupid man. I guess you think Imolites voted you into office so you can expand your harem. Not a word have we heard you utter on the problems which Ndi Igbo are currently experiencing nationwide but you have all the time to take a third wife. Prince my ass.

12 June 2017 at 12:46
Anonymous said...

A man or woman who has had two failed marriages cannot be a good material for public office....see all the problems Americans are going through with Mr Donald Trump(3rd marriage, and counting). This type of unstable, mercurial character is hardly qualified for high office & will likely end up having affairs with office staff & I can assure you wife number 3 is loading already.

12 June 2017 at 12:54
Anonymous said...

he will soon marry the fourth and the fifth soon...yeye the smell

12 June 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

Oga can't you try being single? Marraige isn't for everyone.Anyway,lets see how this third one goes.

12 June 2017 at 13:01
Cynthia Obi said...

Beautiful princess the cane is waiting for u,that top roof of that husband of yours.two failed marriage na u want last?fake Nigeria politics with evil heart

12 June 2017 at 13:04
ifeoma's verdict said...

How can a woman open her two korokoro eyes and marry a man dat had two failed marriages. This one too will end in divorce, no be swear. The man has serious issues.

12 June 2017 at 13:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God bless their union


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 13:33
prince said...

NO WONDER THINGS ARE NOT WORKING PROPERLY IN IMO STATE FOR HOW CAN A MAN WHO CAN'T KEEP A FAMILY BE IN LEADERSHIP AND TOMORROW HE WILL JUMP OUT FOR GOVERNORSHIP AND LOOK AT A PRIEST WHO SHOULD REPRESENT GOD JOINING IN ABOMINATION

12 June 2017 at 13:35
prince said...

NO WONDER THINGS ARE NOT WORKING PROPERLY IN IMO STATE FOR HOW CAN A MAN WHO CAN'T KEEP A FAMILY BE IN LEADERSHIP AND TOMORROW HE WILL JUMP OUT FOR GOVERNORSHIP AND LOOK AT A PRIEST WHO SHOULD REPRESENT GOD JOINING IN ABOMINATION

12 June 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

**3rd wife? It will soon reach 7th wife before he clocks 70 years. Mbaise pple will say "Tufiaaaakwa; Asghi-gbakwa asghi gbara-agbah".

12 June 2017 at 14:09
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hmmm, this one is serial husband. Hoping that this is the charm.

Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:13
Anonymous said...

Rumour has it that he is gay hence the failed marriage

12 June 2017 at 14:18
Gloria Obiechefu said...

Its her choice, i wish them all the best......

12 June 2017 at 14:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts