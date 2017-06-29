 Photos: Ikorodu residents apprehend suspected Badoo member | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Photos: Ikorodu residents apprehend suspected Badoo member

A suspected member of the notorious cult group, Badoo, has been apprehended by residents of Ikorodu community in Lagos state. The suspect was caught in Escobar, Ogijo, Ogun State yesterday evening. Ogijo community in Ogun State shares boundary with Ikorodu, Lagos State.


3 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

He can't outrun the long arm of the law.

29 June 2017 at 10:57
emmanuel ashikodi said...

Wat r they waiting for huh? They should lynch and burn him. This guy's are so heartless. They don't deserve to be in the society.

29 June 2017 at 10:59
Dupsy B said...

Ewoo ooooooooo very good. He should lead the people to the rest of the gangs after that mek dem hammer his his/their heads with grinding stone. Period!

29 June 2017 at 11:00

