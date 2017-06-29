News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 29 June 2017
Photos: Ikorodu residents apprehend suspected Badoo member
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 10:55:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
He can't outrun the long arm of the law.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Wat r they waiting for huh? They should lynch and burn him. This guy's are so heartless. They don't deserve to be in the society.
Ewoo ooooooooo very good. He should lead the people to the rest of the gangs after that mek dem hammer his his/their heads with grinding stone. Period!
Post a Comment