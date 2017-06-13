 Photos: Ice Cube receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Photos: Ice Cube receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

US rapper and actor, Ice Cube was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California yesterday, June 12th, 2017. His family and celebrity friends, John Singleton and rapper WC were in attendance at the unveiling.

Ice Cube thanked his parents Doris Benjamin and Hosea Jackson for their support in his showbiz endeavors.


"Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said, "As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it. A lot of guys don't have their fathers around, and if you want to make a man like this, stay around your sons. Stay around your kids" he said.
More photos below...






Alloy Chikezie said...

Congratulobia to him.

13 June 2017 at 13:04
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for him


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 13:05
feezyyblog said...

Good for him

13 June 2017 at 13:20
RareSpecie Z said...

A penny 4 ur Soul. It's aiit tho.

13 June 2017 at 13:26
David Chuks said...

Nice one! Hard work pays

13 June 2017 at 13:31

