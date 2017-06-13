Photos: Ice Cube receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ice Cube thanked his parents Doris Benjamin and Hosea Jackson for their support in his showbiz endeavors.
"Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said, "As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it. A lot of guys don't have their fathers around, and if you want to make a man like this, stay around your sons. Stay around your kids" he said.More photos below...
5 comments:
Congratulobia to him.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Good for him
... Merited happiness
Good for him
A penny 4 ur Soul. It's aiit tho.
Nice one! Hard work pays
Post a Comment