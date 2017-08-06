Photos: Hours after Boko Haram attack, Vice President Osinbajo arrives Maiduguri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Maiduguri, Borno state for the flag-off of Multi-Billion Naira food intervention for Northeast.
Osinbajo’s visit is coming hours after Boko Haram terrorists launched multiple attacks in some areas in Maiduguri, burning houses and leaving over fourteen people dead and scores injured.
The acting president was received at the Maiduguri International Airport on Thursday, June 8th, by Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, his Bauch State counterpart, Mohammed Abubakar, Yobe State Deputy Governor, Abubakar Ali, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.. Gen. TY Buratai, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Bra. Solomon Dalung, among others.
This new initiative of the Federal Government aims to distribute food to 1.8m persons affected by insurgency in the North East.
The distribution will be carried out on behalf of the Federal Government by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in partnership with State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and International Humanitarian Agencies.
The total amount of food to be distributed in the first phase which was flagged off by Osinbajo, today, is 30,000 metric tonnes — comprising Maize, Sorghum and Soyabeans, grown locally by Nigerian farmers and purchased from Nigerian companies.
The Federal Government will buy the grain to be distributed from local farmers and suppliers. The grains will be sourced from Ibadan, Funtua, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe and will be conveyed — mainly by road— to IDPs (in camps and host communities) in Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe. A total of 1,032 trucks were involved in the first phase of the Distribution.
More photos below...
3 comments:
its well
hmmmmmmn unconnected events I presume
Ok
Post a Comment