Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Photos: Herd of cattle takes over classrooms in Benue State

A Facebook user, Adzua Mc Grave, who posted the photos didn't indicate the part of Benue State or name of the school. He wrote:
"Now that these cows have sent out school children and taken over their classes, I think they want to learn sense. May be it's a class to tutor them about the anti open grazing bill" - More photos after the cut...


11 comments:

Anonymous said...

This is the highest form if impunity I have seen in my life, thus cannot happen even in the north, let them not worry, Buhari will soon die.

7 June 2017 at 16:15
Amos Mohammed said...

Watin man no go see for Buhari government.

7 June 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

This is what happens when a cow Buhari is the President of Nigeria.

7 June 2017 at 16:32
Anonymous said...

herdsmen operating with immunity courtesy of the govt of the day. And ortem de barrow is yet do something about this people excesses. They can try this rubbish in Akwa Ibom state. mbanu.

7 June 2017 at 16:38
Ebhodaghe Gideon said...

This one happened in Edo state not Benue. The poster got it wrong... It's in Edo state not Benue. It's been trending.

7 June 2017 at 16:53
Ebhodaghe Gideon said...

Linda Ekemezie said...

What have we done to buhari and his cows in this country?

7 June 2017 at 16:55
Ebhodaghe Gideon said...

MUFC said...

Only in Nigeria

7 June 2017 at 17:00
ken christy said...

Mtcheew

7 June 2017 at 17:08
Anonymous said...

Why are these people challenging the whole of the nation with impunity. Can't they see that they are courting people's hatred or do they think their man who sees no evil when done by his Barbarian brothers,will be president forever?

7 June 2017 at 17:29

