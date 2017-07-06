Photos: Herd of cattle takes over classrooms in Benue State

A Facebook user, Adzua Mc Grave, who posted the photos didn't indicate the part of Benue State or name of the school. He wrote:
"Now that these cows have sent out school children and taken over their classes, I think they want to learn sense. May be it's a class to tutor them about the anti open grazing bill" - More photos after the cut...
11 comments:
This is the highest form if impunity I have seen in my life, thus cannot happen even in the north, let them not worry, Buhari will soon die.
Watin man no go see for Buhari government.
This is what happens when a cow Buhari is the President of Nigeria.
herdsmen operating with immunity courtesy of the govt of the day. And ortem de barrow is yet do something about this people excesses. They can try this rubbish in Akwa Ibom state. mbanu.
This one happened in Edo state not Benue. The poster got it wrong... It's in Edo state not Benue. It's been trending.
This one happened in Edo state not Benue. The poster got it wrong... It's in Edo state not Benue. It's been trending.
What have we done to buhari and his cows in this country?
It happened in Edo state not Benue the poster is wrong about the location. It's been trending
Only in Nigeria
Mtcheew
Why are these people challenging the whole of the nation with impunity. Can't they see that they are courting people's hatred or do they think their man who sees no evil when done by his Barbarian brothers,will be president forever?
Post a Comment