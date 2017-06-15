Photos: Heartwarming moment physically disabled Nigerian man was presented with a wheelchair

The touching story was shared by Benue State-born activist and philanthropist, Ukan Kurugh. Read below:
''30 year old Mr. Paul Wantsa who saws wood to earn a living in far away Kogi state was visited with a tragedy that would confine him to bed, as a tree fell on him and he was left unconscious, as associates on the job felt he was dead. They wailed and even forgot to pull him off the tree that lay on his body.It took hours when he woke up and beckoned on them to help him off the log that pressed him.
The tragedy which occurred in 2014 brought the hustler back to his village at Agbaka Street, off Agan Toll Gate on the shores of Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Where he has remained in a hut and can only be carried out on a wooden bench, as the injury has broken his spinal column.
Mr. Wantsa had attended the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi where he was advised to procure a wheel chair to help his condition as the last resort. Amidst this, friends and even experts who visited have expressed optimism that, his condition can be remedied with enhanced medical care. It was this postulation that motivated me request for his hospital details which were tendered. Mr. Paul though has received a wheel chair has chances of walking again if support would come.
While it is worthy to note that, Paul's parents are alive, both of them are old subsistence farmers housed in huts. The father Mr. Christopher Wantsa and the mother Mrs. Nyiwase in almost similar words uttered in local dialect expressed happiness for the kind gesture extended his son and prayed the almighty God to reward those who showed them mercy.
More photos below..Paul has chances of moving on his feet again if finances could be raised. I sincerely appreciate all those who have supported me on the cause of catering for the welfare of indigent persons. Particularly, Rev. Fr. Stephen Daniel who is sacrificing a lot for his people back home. May God bless us all, amen."
