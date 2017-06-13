Photos: Handsome Police officer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ghana

A police officer with the Rapid Response Unit at Tema, Ghana, Constable Michael Kporyi was gunned down by two armed men on a motor bike at UBA filling station near Micheal Camp Road area, Ghana on Monday, June 12.
Upon receiving the report, Information patrol team led by Sgt. Ebenezer Anning of Regional RDF on board driven by Const. Nana Wiredu proceeded to the scene where the deceased was identified to be Const. Micheal Kporyi, who was detailed for "Motor Bike patrol "duty.
Eye witnesses said the deceased who was on police uniform was seen riding motor bike with registration no GP4350 and AK47 rifle across the chest. He was followed by two armed men also on a motor bike. Suddenly, the gunmen shot at the deceased repeatedly before speeding off.
The deceased fell on to the nearby gutter.
Inspection on the body showed multiple of gun wounds on the chest and eyebrow. One AK47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch light found with deceased.
The body has been deposited at the Police hospital mortuary for autopsy. Full scale investigation into the incident has commenced.
More photos of the officer below...
