Photos: Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter and Abike Dabiri's son set to wed.

Oladipo Dabiri, son of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa and Ayomide Amosun, the daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun are set to wed.
The bride-to-be was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2015 while Dipo graduated from the University of Bristol and relocated to Nigeria recently.
According to the The Sun:
"D-day for what in likely to be the 1st leg in their journey to matrimony is Saturday, July 8, 2017 and in Abeokuta, Ogun State as the traditional wedding would hold there. It’s speculated that the 2nd leg of the wedding is most likely to be in the US. Since according to the Yoruba culture and tradition, a wedding is mainly hosted by the family of the wife, the Amosuns, that’s why Ikorodu or Lagos would not host any of the event(s). And since it’s even after the Ramadan, many expect it would be a one in town nuptial. By virtue of the calibre of those involved, it’s expected that the who-is-who of government, public service and private businesses would converge on Abeokuta, Ogun State and grace the occasion. As we speak, the Aso Oke for the wedding is on sale."
No comments:
Post a Comment