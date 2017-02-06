Photos: Gov. Obaseki pays condolence visit to families of two elderly. women raped and murdered by Fulani herdsmen in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has paid condolence visits to the families of the two women that were raped and murdered by Fulani herdsmen in Ewu, Esan Local Government Area of Edo State.
Bodies of the elderly women identified as Christiana Ikheloa and Fatima Emoyon, were found in their various farms last week by a search party raised to look for them when they did not return home.
See previous post and photos of the women here.
The governor sympathized with them and assured the community that such evil and demonic act won't happen again.
He also gave assurance of the state government preparedness to set up machinates to help stop the evil activities of Fulani herdmen across the state.
On the governor entourage were the Chief of staff to Edo state government Mr Akerele Taiwo, APC State party Chairman Bar.Anslem Ojezua, Chief Press secretary to the Governor Mr. John Mayaki and Honourable member representing Esan Central LGA Hon.Victor Edoror .
