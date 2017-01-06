Photos: Ghanaian woman arrested after she contracted someone to kill her business partner

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have arrested a 41-year-old woman after someone she allegedly contracted to murder her business partner, tipped off the police.
The suspect, Joyce Antwi, a trader and resident of Buokrom Estatae, Kumasi, was arrested by police on Saturday, May 27. According to the police, the suspect contacted the purported assassin to kill her business partner who she owed GHc 99,000.
Joyce Antwi received the said amount in October 2015 for the expansion of her business, and promised to pay back her debt by April 2017. The victim in April 27, approached the suspect and gave her a June 2017 deadline to settle the amount.
Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, who paraded the suspect before newsmen, said Joyce Antwi informed the supposed assassin on the 23rd of May, to assassinate her business partner, offering an amount of GH¢5,000, of which she made an initial payment of GH¢2,500.
“Joyce Antwi then asked the complainant to execute the job in the afternoon since the victim’s husband and children will be out of the house.”
“On Friday, 26th of May, the suspect, Joyce Antwi, took the complainant to the house of the victim at Buokrom Estate to show him the house,” DCOP Ken Yeboah stated.
But the purported contract killer who meant well, alerted the police about the intentions of the suspect.
"On the 27th of May went to the victim’s residence and asked her to call the suspect to come to her residence which she obliged, and she was arrested,” DCOP Ken Yeboah added.
Joyce Antwi subsequently confessed to the crime in her caution statement during interrogation, and is in police custody, assisting with further investigations.Source: Citi 973 FM Ghana
