 Photos from the wedding of popular gospel artist, Joe Praiz | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 18 June 2017

Photos from the wedding of popular gospel artist, Joe Praiz

Top gospel artiste, Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, popularly known as Joe Praize, got married to his beautiful woman Joana, yesterday, June 17th, 2017.

The couple who got engaged in May 2017, had their wedding ceremony at Christ Embassy Church, Ikeja. Popular gospel artistes Sammy Okposo, Frank Edwards, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, amongst others were in attendance. More photos and an audio telephone conversation between the couple on their wedding day after the cut.











Posted by at 6/18/2017 03:17:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts