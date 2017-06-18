The couple who got engaged in May 2017, had their wedding ceremony at Christ Embassy Church, Ikeja. Popular gospel artistes Sammy Okposo, Frank Edwards, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, amongst others were in attendance. More photos and an audio telephone conversation between the couple on their wedding day after the cut.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 18 June 2017
Photos from the wedding of popular gospel artist, Joe Praiz
The couple who got engaged in May 2017, had their wedding ceremony at Christ Embassy Church, Ikeja. Popular gospel artistes Sammy Okposo, Frank Edwards, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, amongst others were in attendance. More photos and an audio telephone conversation between the couple on their wedding day after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/18/2017 03:17:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment