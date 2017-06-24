 Photos from rapper T.I.’s daughter's 16th birthday party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Photos from rapper T.I.’s daughter's 16th birthday party

Rapper T.I's first daughter Deyjah turned 16 recently and her parents threw her a beautiful sweet 16 birthday party on Thursday and she invited all of her classmates to the party. According to insiders, the part cost $50k to throw.

Above is TI, 36, with Deyjah and his two sons with Lashon Dixon (Messiah and Domani). TI also has three children with his wife Tiny. Deyjah's mum is R&B singer and rapper Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua. See more photos after the cut...



Deyjah with her mum and step mum, Tiny


Posted by at 6/24/2017 09:32:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts