Above is TI, 36, with Deyjah and his two sons with Lashon Dixon (Messiah and Domani). TI also has three children with his wife Tiny. Deyjah's mum is R&B singer and rapper Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua. See more photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 24 June 2017
Photos from rapper T.I.’s daughter's 16th birthday party
Above is TI, 36, with Deyjah and his two sons with Lashon Dixon (Messiah and Domani). TI also has three children with his wife Tiny. Deyjah's mum is R&B singer and rapper Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/24/2017 09:32:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment