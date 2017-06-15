Photos from Omoni Oboli father’s burial

Until his death, Chief Matthew Eriyovwe Ukey worked as a Commissioner at the Delta State Civil Service Commission...
The burial was well attended by a representative of the Delta State Governor, his colleagues, politicians and law makers from Delta State; Omoni's friends, colleagues, friends of the family and well wishers.
The 3 daylong event, brought friends and well wishers from all over who came to pay their last respect to a jolly good fellow, popularly known as Mobility.
See/ download exclusive photos from the burial. www.DanielSync.com
Photo credit: Daniel Sync
