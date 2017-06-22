 Photos from the meeting held in Aso rock with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Photos from the meeting held in Aso rock with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors

Yesterday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors met in Aso Rock for a meeting where they discussed the recent ethnic agitations between North & South-East groups and explored possible measures on how they intend to address all the issues. See more photos below...







Posted by at 6/22/2017 04:47:00 pm

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Please give us news and not photos. Thanks

22 June 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

No Northern Governor in the picture? They all have cold feet towards Osinbajo. If Buhari was the one preciding, you would have seen them noosing around him.

22 June 2017 at 17:02
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Seems it was a divine providence that Buhari was aware when all these issues threatening the unity of Nigeria came up.
I doubt if he would have done a better job than Osinbajo.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 June 2017 at 17:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

22 June 2017 at 17:33
Oluremi Omoniyi said...

God will take control of Nigeria

22 June 2017 at 18:01

