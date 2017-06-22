Photos from the meeting held in Aso rock with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors

Yesterday, Acting President
Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors met in Aso Rock for a meeting
where they discussed the recent ethnic agitations between North &
South-East groups and explored possible measures on how they intend to
address all the issues. See more photos below...
5 comments:
Please give us news and not photos. Thanks
No Northern Governor in the picture? They all have cold feet towards Osinbajo. If Buhari was the one preciding, you would have seen them noosing around him.
Seems it was a divine providence that Buhari was aware when all these issues threatening the unity of Nigeria came up.
I doubt if he would have done a better job than Osinbajo.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Okay
... Merited happiness
God will take control of Nigeria
