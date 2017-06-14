 Photos from former minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's 63rd birthday get together | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Photos from former minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's 63rd birthday get together

The former Minister of Finance turned 63 years old yesterday June 13th and had a birthday get together in Berlin, Germany where she is attending the German G20 Africa Conference. See more photos after the cut.



Posted by at 6/14/2017 05:41:00 pm

7 comments:

Oscar said...

My people say what the old (Okonjo) sit down and see, even if the the young (Kemi)

climbs Mount Everest will not dare to see. She is an embodiment of wisdom.

14 June 2017 at 17:45
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Happy birthday to her

Long live LIB

14 June 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

Many more yers to u maa. Hpy birthday...💐💐💐💐🍓🍓🍓🍗🍗🍢🍢🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍷🍷🌟🌟🌟🌟

14 June 2017 at 18:08
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy birthday 🎂 ma

14 June 2017 at 18:22
Drewilliams Akin said...

Happy birthday mama...#Age gracefully!

14 June 2017 at 18:25
Sweetchild Sweet said...

After all the systematic stealings & collaborated lootings of Nigeria...Unfortunately none of YOU can buy way to meet the True God..

14 June 2017 at 18:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lovely


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 18:28

