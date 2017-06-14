Photos from former minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's 63rd birthday get together
The former Minister of Finance turned 63 years old yesterday June 13th and had a birthday get together in Berlin, Germany where she is attending the German G20 Africa Conference. See more photos after the cut.
7 comments:
My people say what the old (Okonjo) sit down and see, even if the the young (Kemi)
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
climbs Mount Everest will not dare to see. She is an embodiment of wisdom.
Happy birthday to her
Long live LIB
Many more yers to u maa. Hpy birthday...💐💐💐💐🍓🍓🍓🍗🍗🍢🍢🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍷🍷🌟🌟🌟🌟
Happy birthday 🎂 ma
Happy birthday mama...#Age gracefully!
After all the systematic stealings & collaborated lootings of Nigeria...Unfortunately none of YOU can buy way to meet the True God..
Lovely
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment