Photos from Chelsea FC thanksgiving service at a Ghana church, Arsenal & Man.U fans were also in attendance

On Sunday, June 4, Pastor Azigiza of Living Streams International Church in Accra, Ghana held a thanksgiving service for Chelsea Football Club following the triumphant win of the Premier Leauge trophy. The ardent Chelsea fan who encourage his members to come prepared by wearing football jersey of their respective clubs also led the congregation in a verse of the Chelsea Anthem 'Blue is the Colour.'
They also made a cake designed with Chelsea’s logo. During the cutting of the cake, he said: "Chelsea, by the grace of God, came first." In his sermon, Pastor Markwei talked about "the good, the bad and the ugly of rivalry" suggesting that football fans should engage in friendly rivalry.
He said there was a fellowship in rejoicing in others' successes, so when it is your turn others would do the same. Pastor Azigiza, was a former radio DJ, also mocked his immediate boss, Reverend Dr. Ebenezer Markwei who is an Arsenal fan but later thanked God for Arsenal after they won the FA Cup against Chelsea According to him, Arsenal victory against Chelsea ‘means that [Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger will stay" and they cannot win the league with him, he said. Speaking to BBC, why he held the Thanksgiving service and invited fans of other clubs, he said he wanted to defuse rivalry between supporters of different clubs. Also in attendance were fans of Arsenal and Manchester United football clubs.
