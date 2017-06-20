 Photos from acting president, Yemi Osinbajo's ramadan dinner with Northern Traditional leaders | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Photos from acting president, Yemi Osinbajo's ramadan dinner with Northern Traditional leaders

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, last night, broke the Ramadan fast with Northern Traditional Rulers, at the State House in Abuja. In attendance were the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano amongst others. Continue to see photos after the cut.









4 comments:

glowy shoe said...

This is a good show of unity... we need unity in our country.

Glowyshoes's blog

20 June 2017 at 11:49
GALORE said...

@Acting President... You are just "OniJekuJeh "

Keep eating when you are not a Muslim



@Galore

20 June 2017 at 11:53
Robert Idoko said...

Pls cover your self with the blood of Jesus o cos so many murderers abound.me I no fit eat with some people o,cos juju wer Dem baff with fit follow their eyes 👀 enter ur food n d next story could be"oh! What a lovely one gone too soon"

20 June 2017 at 11:59
moraq said...

Brother Paul said he joined them to win them for Christ

20 June 2017 at 12:06

