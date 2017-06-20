Photos from acting president, Yemi Osinbajo's ramadan dinner with Northern Traditional leaders
Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, last night, broke the Ramadan fast with Northern Traditional Rulers, at the State House in Abuja. In attendance were the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano amongst others. Continue to see photos after the cut.
4 comments:
This is a good show of unity... we need unity in our country.
Glowyshoes's blog
@Acting President... You are just "OniJekuJeh "
Keep eating when you are not a Muslim
@Galore
Pls cover your self with the blood of Jesus o cos so many murderers abound.me I no fit eat with some people o,cos juju wer Dem baff with fit follow their eyes 👀 enter ur food n d next story could be"oh! What a lovely one gone too soon"
Brother Paul said he joined them to win them for Christ
