Photos: Former LAUTECH student dies mysteriously after spending his birthday night with his girlfriend in Lagos

The deceased sent a text message to his brother to inform him that he would be spending the night with Blessing inside his one room apartment. His brother out of courtesy, decided to sleep somewhere else so as to allow the lovers have some privacy.
Tragedy however struck when he returned in the morning of Friday June 9th to discover the lifeless body of Micheal inside his house. The said lover, Blessing was no where to be found and was incommunicado for a while.
The elder brother rushed Micheal to a hospital nearby where he was certified dead. His remains have been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.
Blessing has since reported herself to the police station and a detailed investigation into the matter is ongoing.
4 comments:
Died in active service. RIP to Him!
Rip...
Create and send customise invoices that carry your logo and brand color to your clients for free at www.acuteinvoice.com
RIP
RIP
Post a Comment