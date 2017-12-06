 Photos: Former LAUTECH student dies mysteriously after spending his birthday night with his girlfriend in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Photos: Former LAUTECH student dies mysteriously after spending his birthday night with his girlfriend in Lagos

Micheal Adegbehin pictured above, who is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH and also a disc jockey, died mysteriously after spending his birthday night with his girlfriend simply identified as Blessing last Thursday June 8th.


According to reports, Micheal turned 27 on Thursday and after celebrating with his friends, decided to go home with his lover to his elder brother's house at Agbe Road, Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

The deceased sent a text message to his brother to inform him that he would be spending the night with Blessing inside his one room apartment. His brother out of courtesy, decided to sleep somewhere else so as to allow the lovers have some privacy.

Tragedy however struck when he returned in the morning of Friday June 9th to discover the lifeless body of Micheal inside his house. The said lover, Blessing was no where to be found and was incommunicado for a while.

The elder brother rushed Micheal to a hospital nearby where he was certified dead. His remains have been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

Blessing has since reported herself to the police station and a detailed investigation into the matter is ongoing.
4 comments:

obiora said...

Died in active service. RIP to Him!

12 June 2017 at 07:20
Anonymous said...

Rip...






Rip...

12 June 2017 at 07:44
Anonymous said...

RIP

12 June 2017 at 07:48
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

12 June 2017 at 08:00

