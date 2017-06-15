Photos: Football star, Papiss Cisse cries at Cheick Tiote's memorial service in China

Cheick Tiote's team-mates from past and present were all in attendance at his memorial service on Tuesday, which held in Beijing, China.
The Ivorian's former Toon team-mate Papiss Cisse who plays in China, was also in attendance and couldn't fight back the tears as he paid tribute to Tiote.
'I lived some extraordinary moments with this man and today he's gone,' Cisse said at the memorial.
Tiote who died earlier this month while training with his Chinese club, Beijing Enterprises, is expected to be flown in today ahead of a private funeral service in Ivory Coast.
