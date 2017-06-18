Photos: Fire guts the Ikeja residence of retired Army General, Oladipo Diya

On Saturday, June 17, 2017 emergency officials from Lagos state fire service battled hard to put out a serious fire that engulfed the Lagos home of former Chief of General Staff during the Sanni Abacha regime, Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd).
The cause of the sudden fire at the house located on Adekunle Fajuyi road, GRA, Ikeja Lagos is yet to be unraveled, but the timely intervention of the emergency officials saved the house being entirely razed and so far no casualty has been reported.
