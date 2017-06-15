Photos: Female student electrocuted by high tension wire at Rivers State University

A yet to be identified student of the Rivers State University was electrocuted on Tuesday, June 13, by a high tension cable. She was found lying near the school main gate shuttle park and and rushed to the Health Care Centre where she was confirmed dead.
According to an eyewitness, the young lady was trying to cross over an erosion following a heavy rain that began in the early hours of that fateful day.
It was gathered that the school authorities reportedly contacted officials of the PHED to inform them of the fallen cable."The erosion she was trying to to get across had a high tension wire in it as a result of a pole that fell on Monday, June 12th. The deceased had no idea that there was wire in the water."
6 comments:
Her family should sue PHED for negligence of such life threatening matter. I'm sure that by the time they part ways with some reasonable millions of Maria, which of course can never bring back the dead, they will learn to respond swiftly to such emergency calls. All they do is go about disconnecting electricity power from those that failed to pay, but will never respond to emergency calls, now look at the great loss their ignorance has caused. This matter should not be swept under the carpet cos she may not be the daughter of a billionaire. The right authorities should take up this. How does it feel to loose a precious child u sent to sch, cos of PHED and thr ignorance.
It's just terrible
... Merited happiness
PHED is liable and should be sued. there was wire in the water." It was gathered that
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
the school authorities reportedly contacted officials of the PHED - this is really bad.
sad
Kia this is so sad. The parents will b in tears espercially the mum. RIP girl period
What a pity
Post a Comment