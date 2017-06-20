Photos: EFCC arraigns former Dangote staff for alleged stealing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today June 19, arraigned one Sulaiman Musa, before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the State High court sitting in Benin, Edo State.
Sulaiman Musa was arraigned on a 4 count charge bordering on intent to defraud, Stealing, conspiracy to commit felony, contrary to section 467 of the criminal code csp C21 ,Vol.1 laws of Edo State of Nigeria, 2006.
Sulaiman Musa, a former staff of Dangote Cement Pls was said to have sometimes in January 2017 in Benin ,Edo State conspired with one Mustapha(still at large) and one Muhammed( still at large) to steal 900 bags of cement , Tyres and Rims valued at over N4 million.
One of the charges reads:
"That you Sulaiman Musa , one Mustapha ( still at large) and one Mohammed ( still at large) sometime in January 2017 in Benin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court , with the intent to defraud stole a trailer load of cement valued at N2,011,500.00 property of Dangote Cement Plc.
When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.
Consequently the prosecution counsel Murtala Saidu Usman asked the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the defendant nn Prison custody. Howeverut the defence pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail as he has been on administrative bail.
After listening to all the counsels argument, justice Ohimai djoined to July 17, 18 and 19, 2017 for commencement of trial and ordered the defendant be remanded in Oko prison custody.
