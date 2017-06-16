Photos: Edo state governor pays condolence visit to Edo billionaire Chief John Osamede Adun whose wife was killed in gas explosion

Lilian Ehimwenma Adun, the fourth wife Edo state billionaire, Chief John Osamede Adun popularly called Bob Izua died in a domestic fire accident at her Lagos residence.
According to reports, the mother of 6, fondly called Mama IZ was in the kitchen when a cooking gas exploded and killed her on Monday, June 5th.
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Chief Adun.
Commiserating with the transport guru, Obaseki described Mrs Adun as a gentle and peace-loving wife up until her last days, adding that Edo State has lost an exemplary citizen.
Hmmmm
I am not saying anything oo
This is highly spiritual
@Galore
Bob izuwa d kingpin of BIM bob izuwa motors dis chap got so much power from luck igbinedion sotey him put park for ring road oshomole dealt with him. Bob use to grab lands he had ogbe boys carrying pump action to terrorist people marrying women here and there this guy was a thorn in people's flesh wen oshomole dealt with him he decamped to Apc well rip to his wife but the evil dat men do leaves with them
polygamous warfare
Na look I dey look ooooo. My mouth shattap
The evil dat men do
