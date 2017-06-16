 Photos: Edo state governor pays condolence visit to Edo billionaire Chief John Osamede Adun whose wife was killed in gas explosion | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Lilian Ehimwenma Adun, the fourth wife Edo state billionaire, Chief John Osamede Adun popularly called Bob Izua died in a domestic fire accident at her Lagos residence.

According to reports, the mother of 6, fondly called Mama IZ was in the kitchen when a cooking gas exploded and killed her on Monday, June 5th.


Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Chief Adun. 

Commiserating with the transport guru, Obaseki described Mrs Adun as a gentle and peace-loving wife up until her last days, adding that Edo State has lost an exemplary citizen. 

He also encouraged Chief Adun and other members of the family to look up to God for strength, wisdom and fortitude to bear their great loss.

More hotos below...




5 comments:

GALORE said...

Hmmmm

I am not saying anything oo


This is highly spiritual



@Galore

16 June 2017 at 21:39
hrm paul said...

Bob izuwa d kingpin of BIM bob izuwa motors dis chap got so much power from luck igbinedion sotey him put park for ring road oshomole dealt with him. Bob use to grab lands he had ogbe boys carrying pump action to terrorist people marrying women here and there this guy was a thorn in people's flesh wen oshomole dealt with him he decamped to Apc well rip to his wife but the evil dat men do leaves with them

16 June 2017 at 21:47
Manuel Kunmi said...

polygamous warfare

16 June 2017 at 21:59
Chinwendu Okoye said...

Na look I dey look ooooo. My mouth shattap

16 June 2017 at 22:07
Anonymous said...

The evil dat men do

16 June 2017 at 22:07

Post a Comment

