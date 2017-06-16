Photos: The deplorable condition of NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Cross River State

This is the current deplorable state of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State. Meanwhile, the Orientation exercise was moved temporarily to Cross River State College of Education (COE), Akampka to give way for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Permanent camp.
Comr Okang made this known through a media chat held on Wednesday in Calabar with the Leadership of Obubra Local Government Area.
Photo credit: Calabar Reporter
