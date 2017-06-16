 Photos: The deplorable condition of NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Cross River State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Photos: The deplorable condition of NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Cross River State

This is the current deplorable state of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State. Meanwhile, the Orientation exercise was moved temporarily to Cross River State College of Education (COE), Akampka to give way for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Permanent camp.

However, the Cross River State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Board Chairman of Cross River State, Hon Asu Okang said the move is only temporary as the state government has no intention to move the camp from Obubra LGA.
Comr Okang made this known through a media chat held on Wednesday in Calabar with the Leadership of Obubra Local Government Area.


Photo credit: Calabar Reporter
