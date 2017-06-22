Photos: Customs seize and destroy 4118 cartons of frozen chicken worth N83million

Comptroller Amajam Bukar, the Controller Federal Operations Unit Zone C Owerri said the seizure of the poultry products which was transported in a 1X40ft container, was achieved through a tip off from an informant to operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Zone C Owerri.
The Unit with the aid of partner security agencies including the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Police Force, was able to secure the container and its contents and destroy it in line with government directives.
Comptroller Amajam who stressed that frozen poultry products is illegal and an import prohibition called on the public not to patronize such products which he said are harmful to human health. He also called on intending frozen poultry importers to desist and instead channel their resources to legal imports will be of benefit to the nation and to avoid loss.
He reiterated the commitment of the Service to work tirelessly to protect the economy as well as the local agriculture industry from unhealthy competition. On hand to witness the destruction were representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Department of State Security, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), amongst others.
More photos below...
4 comments:
This does not make sense at all. When there is hunger every where .they can do better
these people should stop destroying food, Nigerians are hungry. Imagine all those cartons of chicken, carry them to the north there are millions of IDPs that have not tasted chicken.
click here now for penis enlargement
Use it to feed them.
that. to
show
how
out
of.touch
APC
govt
is
we
are
hungry
in
nigeria
It must be owned by an igbo business person for them to destroy it, and they want one Nigeria... Stupid govt
Post a Comment