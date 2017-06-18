 Photos: Check out Rotimi Amaechi's unique birthday cake | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 18 June 2017

Photos: Check out Rotimi Amaechi's unique birthday cake

Last night, some friends hosted Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to a dinner to celebrate his 52nd birthday which was on May 27th. His unique cake had the face of a lion, depicting how he is referred to as the "Lion of the Niger Delta". More photos after the cut...





Posted by at 6/18/2017 06:27:00 am

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

52 yrs?but he looks older.Hbd though.

18 June 2017 at 06:49
Anonymous said...

His an animal naa... see human being cake. E be like childs play hehehehehehe.

18 June 2017 at 07:10
AMIJEZ said...

Lion of ubima kingdom.

18 June 2017 at 07:23
FRESH said...

I feel sorry for this man when I listen to some Rivers state indigenes deriding this man.When he was governor,he was quite open & transparent.Not allowing politicians feast on Rivers state money .This was why they all hated him & ganged up against him.I remember his monthly town hall meetings for Rivers people. He won't shield any commissioner on any shady deal.He awards a contract, the commissioner would defend it publicly before the constituents the project affects directly. When the veils fall off,we'll know how much damage Wike did.

18 June 2017 at 07:24
Agbomen said...

He looks ancient. Ugly cake!

18 June 2017 at 07:32
Anonymous said...

I loooove this man

18 June 2017 at 07:34

