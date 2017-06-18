Photos: Check out Rotimi Amaechi's unique birthday cake

Last night, some friends hosted Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to a dinner to celebrate his 52nd birthday which was on May 27th. His unique cake had the face of a lion, depicting how he is referred to as the "Lion of the Niger Delta". More photos after the cut...
6 comments:
52 yrs?but he looks older.Hbd though.
His an animal naa... see human being cake. E be like childs play hehehehehehe.
Lion of ubima kingdom.
I feel sorry for this man when I listen to some Rivers state indigenes deriding this man.When he was governor,he was quite open & transparent.Not allowing politicians feast on Rivers state money .This was why they all hated him & ganged up against him.I remember his monthly town hall meetings for Rivers people. He won't shield any commissioner on any shady deal.He awards a contract, the commissioner would defend it publicly before the constituents the project affects directly. When the veils fall off,we'll know how much damage Wike did.
He looks ancient. Ugly cake!
I loooove this man
