 Photos: Check out the customized plate number of Toke Makinwa's new Range Rover | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Photos: Check out the customized plate number of Toke Makinwa's new Range Rover

Media personality, Toke Makinwa revealed a day ago that she has purchased the car of her dreams - a Range Rover. Turns out she also customized her vehicle plate number and photos confirming this were shared by her friend on Snapchat.
 

Posted by at 6/06/2017 02:12:00 pm

3 comments:

Godwin said...

car of her dreams? i don't think so. in a few years she would be yearning for another car that would surpass this one in beauty and performance. nice whip though.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

6 June 2017 at 14:15
Anonymous said...

Wawu for her.

6 June 2017 at 14:25
daniel ubong said...

So what is our own business????next pls.

6 June 2017 at 14:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts