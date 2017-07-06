 Photos: Cable thief beaten to pulp and paraded naked in Mbaitolu, Imo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Photos: Cable thief beaten to pulp and paraded naked in Mbaitolu, Imo State

A thief who specialized in stealing electric cables and wires was caught on Monday morning, June 5th in Umuaku village, Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.

According to Ogechi Henry, the unnamed suspect, who hails from Awo-omanma was stripped naked and thoroughly beaten by the angry youths led by one Comrade Okeh Boboo Viginus and Ohiri Chijioke, after which he was paraded around the community naked..



