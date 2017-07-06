According to Ogechi Henry, the unnamed suspect, who hails from Awo-omanma was stripped naked and thoroughly beaten by the angry youths led by one Comrade Okeh Boboo Viginus and Ohiri Chijioke, after which he was paraded around the community naked..
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
Photos: Cable thief beaten to pulp and paraded naked in Mbaitolu, Imo State
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 01:26:00 am
