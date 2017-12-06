Senate President Bukola Saraki, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and other top government officials are awaiting the arrival of acting president Yemi Osinbajo for the signing of the budget.More photos after the cut.
Monday, 12 June 2017
Photos: Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara at the state house for the signing of the 2017 budget
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/12/2017 04:59:00 pm
