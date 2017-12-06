 Photos: Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara at the state house for the signing of the 2017 budget | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 12 June 2017

Photos: Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara at the state house for the signing of the 2017 budget

The signing of the 2017 budget into law is expected to take place at the state house today.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and other top government officials are awaiting the arrival of acting president Yemi Osinbajo for the signing of the budget.More photos after the cut.




Posted by at 6/12/2017 04:59:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts