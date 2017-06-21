Photos: Bentley driver assassinated in broad daylight in South Africa

A man was shot and killed in his car on Bowling Avenue in Sandton, South Africa on Tuesday afternoon., June 20.
The man‚ believed to be in his 40’s‚ sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had succumbed to his injuries by the time paramedics arrived on the scene around noon.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his Bentley.
“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Meiring said.
Meiring said apparently an unknown number of gunmen had opened fire on the driver and vehicle‚ causing him to crash into the pavement.
Paramedics on the scene said it seemed nothing had been stolen.
Meiring said the entire road was closed and that the luxury vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.
Part of the road was still blocked around 8pm on Tuesday evening.
More photos below...
Source: TimeslivePhoto credit: eyewitness on Facebook
south africa is currently the rape capital of the world but it is gradually turning to the murder capital of the world. it seems their lack of
capital punishment is what makes their criminal so bold.
Drug dealers Evans people.if u must drug deal ensure ur car is bullet proof and u wear one
ONLY IN S.A
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
