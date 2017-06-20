"At about 8:30pm last night, while concluding a 3day Revival program in one of the newly established Assemblies of The Apostolic Church Okpako, situated along Onne F.O.T road Rivers State, Hausa boys from Trailer Park invaded the Church well armed. They destroyed the church building, cars packed outside the church, made away with valuable church properties, chairs, speakers and other sound equipments, money among others. They left many wounded with varying degrees of machete and knife cuts, they walked on new born babies like normal floors, mothers were left in tears as they were separated from their babies, they killed one guy who was resisting them, some children's whereabout yet to be known as I speak, they pushed down one of the buildings people ran in for refuge and the wall fell on people leaving many badly injured. One of them was caught and handed over to the Police, but no serious action taken. This is happening here in Rivers State. They promised coming back to finish the work they started".
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Photos: Armed Hausa boys allegedly invade church in Rivers State; destroy cars, equipment, other valuables
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 04:46:00 am
