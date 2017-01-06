Photos: Another South African woman goes missing

The South African Police are desperately looking for a 60-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
According to reports, Loretta Lamont left home at about 5pm on that fateful day wearing a black skirt, boots and jersey. She said she was on her way to Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg but has since not returned back home.
When LIB reached out to Vidian Ghanie, a member of her family, she confirmed the sad story to us.
'Yes, my aunt went missing. She had an operation on her leg in March and the bandages have to be changed once a week. She went to Helen Joseph Hospital for her check up and never returned. We have opened a missing person's case with the police.'
'We have been searching for her since Tuesday. We have checked hospitals, police stations, and other family members but our last options will be mortuaries. I never expected something like this to happen to us.' the heartbroken woman said.'
