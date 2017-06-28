Photos: Another Almajiri boy found chained in Gombe State

Barely two weeks ago, a young disciple student was found chained and sent to beg for food by his teacher in Kaduna, photos of another boy treated in similar way have emerged. The post published on Facebook is written in Hausa, read:
The boy's name was Hassan and does not exceed 6 years, said that the father is to bring this city to discipleship, according to him, his father died and he did not know the mother because he was not married. He was under the supervision of the teacher's azzaba it as you see in the picture.
Now the teacher of exaggerating jamiah security, although he said it reserves the child is not is not the actual teacher is put in detention.Al-Ummah North past; is Jan attention on such harm in the name of Islam debate, yaronnan into bh took guns kill them, they came back saying Jonathan.
God's gift
Sheriff Almuhaji
9 comments:
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Whatttt
Besides who did the translation?
ndi awusa ndi ara
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Bro what's the source of your wealth first
Enter your comment...what a wicked world.hausa's self.buhari give them access too much
Na wah... dee
I Don't even understand
... Merited happiness
this is the kind of people that boko haram recruit from. boys that are orphans and have nobody to turn to. young disciple student was found chained and sent to beg for
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
food by his teacher in Kaduna, photos of another boy treated in similar way have emerged. the gombe government needs to put that child on welfare as soon as possible.
I'm don't understand. Did you use google to translate this from hausa to english?
Post a Comment