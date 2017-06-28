 Photos: Another Almajiri boy found chained in Gombe State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Photos: Another Almajiri boy found chained in Gombe State

Barely two weeks ago, a young disciple student was found chained and sent to beg for food by his teacher in Kaduna, photos of another boy treated in similar way have emerged. The post published on Facebook is written in Hausa, read:
"From Gombe, yesterday a friend of the security and the plural called me on the phone to tell me that we have character and a child.

The boy's name was Hassan and does not exceed 6 years, said that the father is to bring this city to discipleship, according to him, his father died and he did not know the mother because he was not married. He was under the supervision of the teacher's azzaba it as you see in the picture.
Now the teacher of exaggerating jamiah security, although he said it reserves the child is not is not the actual teacher is put in detention.
Al-Ummah North past; is Jan attention on such harm in the name of Islam debate, yaronnan into bh took guns kill them, they came back saying Jonathan.
God's gift
Sheriff Almuhaji


Posted by at 6/28/2017 08:22:00 pm

9 comments:

Akeem Opayemi said...

28 June 2017 at 20:27
Anonymous said...

Whatttt
Besides who did the translation?

28 June 2017 at 20:29
Vivian Reginalds said...

ndi awusa ndi ara
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 June 2017 at 20:41
Anonymous said...

Bro what's the source of your wealth first

28 June 2017 at 20:46
Nnenna Onyia said...

Enter your comment...what a wicked world.hausa's self.buhari give them access too much

28 June 2017 at 20:48
dee boi said...

Na wah... dee

28 June 2017 at 20:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I Don't even understand


... Merited happiness

28 June 2017 at 21:00
Christie said...

this is the kind of people that boko haram recruit from. boys that are orphans and have nobody to turn to. young disciple student was found chained and sent to beg for

food by his teacher in Kaduna, photos of another boy treated in similar way have emerged. the gombe government needs to put that child on welfare as soon as possible.

28 June 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

I'm don't understand. Did you use google to translate this from hausa to english?

28 June 2017 at 21:05

