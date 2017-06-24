Photos: Ambode hosts Oba Akiolu and other traditional rulers in Lagos

On Friday, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode received on courtesy visit, members of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs led by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu who said that the state would continue to support every effort made to keep the unity of the country especially by maintaining peace and accommodating all.
At the meeting, Governor Ambode said,
More photos below..."we are happy also that we are very accommodating. We are also happy that we allow people from other tribes to live with us and we are ready to do everything to support the Acting President and the Federal Government in general that every effort they make, we will ensure that Lagos remains peaceful and then Nigeria remains peaceful”.
At this day and age we have no use for obas, emirs and obis. they are just a drain in the pockets of the government.
money that would have been used for development is used to take care of men that don't deserve the funds considering they are land grabbers.
