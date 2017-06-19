 Photos: Agbani Darego-Danjuma looks pretty in prints | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Photos: Agbani Darego-Danjuma looks pretty in prints

Agbani looks stylish in her African print attire...
Posted by at 6/19/2017 04:06:00 pm

12 comments:

Amos Mohammed said...

Somebody tell this lady to swallow some akpu.

19 June 2017 at 16:08
Wilheminna Moses said...

Letter I

19 June 2017 at 16:10
Anonymous said...

Geneviv is married

19 June 2017 at 16:11
GALORE said...

This is my love


@Galore

19 June 2017 at 16:13
Anonymous said...

Dis one na letter 'I'

19 June 2017 at 16:14
daniel ubong said...

Good and nice.

19 June 2017 at 16:17
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

She is too skinny I beg!

19 June 2017 at 16:20
Anonymous said...

Give her some food

19 June 2017 at 16:20
livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

19 June 2017 at 16:24
ahabike daniel said...

Beautiful woman

19 June 2017 at 16:31
Anonymous said...

she is a beautiful girl; but i just wish she would put on a little flesh..... then she would balance and everything will even out.she is from the riverine area and i know their women have a tendency to be fat... but mehnnnnnn dis her fitness tin is too much, she's actually too slim!!!

19 June 2017 at 16:51
Anonymous said...

ABEG WHATS PRETTY ABOUT THIS FISH LOOKING BONE..LINDA BKIAFUL O

19 June 2017 at 17:03

Post a Comment

