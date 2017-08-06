Photos: Adams Oshiomhole surprises his blind 'adopted daughter' on her 15th birthday

The former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday, June 7th, paid a surprise visit to his visually impaired "daughter" Joyce Imasuen Osaivbie, on her 15th birthday.
According to Victor Oshioke, who shared the heartwarming story, the brilliant young girl is currently a student of Queens College Lagos.
More photos below..."This blissful relationship started a few years ago when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his wife Iara discovered this physically challenged girl whose father and elder brother are equally blind. From that moment they took over responsibility for her education and personal needs and fondly refer to her their daughter. So when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole realised that yesterday June 7th was her birthday, he decided to honour her in a grand style by paying her a surprise visit in their modest family home with a beautiful cake to celebrate the special day. To add color and glamour to the visit he went with an entourage of over 40 persons which included the honorable Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, 18 other honourable members of the House, ex commissioners and his personal aides." He wrote
