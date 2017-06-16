"Juicy man's (Kingy) School father's day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #proudmother #Kingtonto #Amother'slove #Kingy #Champions #I am blessed #I am a woman, I am strong, I am black and I am proud of these" See more photos and a video after the cut.
Friday, 16 June 2017
Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh dresses up as her estranged husband to attend Father's day at her son's school
9 comments:
Real drama queen. Fine man.
She does look like a man! No one would have known she wasn't one. That said, this is creepy, especially for the child. Happy Father's day.
Nice one, she took the acting stunt to her marital life, now the lovely boy is gonna take the clap back, foolssss...
She is definitely nuts!!
Foolishness
All Wrong... For me...
This is amazing.
Transeexual?
Awwww!
