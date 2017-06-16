 Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh dresses up as her estranged husband to attend Father's day at her son's school | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh dresses up as her estranged husband to attend Father's day at her son's school

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh dressed up as a man to attend her son, King Andre Churchill's first father's day celebration at school. Sharing photos and videos from the event, she wrote;
"Juicy man's (Kingy) School father's day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #proudmother #Kingtonto #Amother'slove #Kingy #Champions #I am blessed #I am a woman, I am strong, I am black and I am proud of these" See more photos and a video after the cut.










Anonymous said...

Real drama queen. Fine man.

16 June 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

She does look like a man! No one would have known she wasn't one. That said, this is creepy, especially for the child. Happy Father's day.

16 June 2017 at 18:03
Streetlighter's blogspot said...

Nice one, she took the acting stunt to her marital life, now the lovely boy is gonna take the clap back, foolssss...

16 June 2017 at 18:04
Anonymous said...

She is definitely nuts!!

16 June 2017 at 18:05
Anonymous said...

Foolishness

16 June 2017 at 18:05
MUFC said...

All Wrong... For me...

16 June 2017 at 18:08
Tinuola said...

This is amazing.

16 June 2017 at 18:10
Anonymous said...

Transeexual?

16 June 2017 at 18:10
Alloy Chikezie said...

Awwww!

16 June 2017 at 18:10

