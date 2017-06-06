Photos: Abia Police arrest pastor who operates baby factory, illegal medical centre in his church; rescued pregnant teenagers claim he raped them

Based on this information, a team of Policemen attached to Ariaria Division led by the DPO stormed the premises where five pregnant young girls were rescued and one Christopher Adebanya Tochukwu, the Pastor of the Church and the operator of the clinic who earlier fled the scene was arrested.
Upon interrogation, one of the pregnant young girls alleged that she was raped by the so called pastor that morning, while another alleged that the pastor attempted to rape her if not for a broken piece of glass she used in self-defense.
However, another girl claimed that her two month old baby delivered therein was forcefully taken away from her by the pastor’s wife (now at large) and sold to an unknown person.
A two week old premature baby girl rescued at the scene has been taken to a motherless baby’s home for care and custody.
That's not a pastor Linda,he just used d name to cover his evil act and some naive individuals fell for it. He is fake pastor not a pastor pls just like we have fake soldiers,police etc.
Jehovah!!! What madness
This isnt a pastor for sure.
