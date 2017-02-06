Photos; 9 farmers killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue laid to rest

Nine persons killed by suspected herdsmen in Akaa village, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State have been laid to rest.
The deceased were murdered by suspected herdsmen on May 7th at about 4pm. The Benue State Police Command arrested 8 herdsmen suspected to be culpable with the killing. They would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded..
Speaking at the funeral service on May 27th, in Ugba, family members of the victims described the killing of farmers in as unwarranted.
A pro-ranching pressure group, Movement Against Fulani Occupation also described the killing as a direct affront on the State government’s peace effort through ranching, as a sustainable way to achieve peaceful co-existence.
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Liaison, Mr Baba Acka, insisted on the implementation of the law.
The lawmaker representing Logo State Constituency, Honourable Kester Kyenge, also appealed to the Federal Government to wade into the incessant attacks in the state.
Bring back LIS
they should just divide this country. RIP to them though
