"Yesterday day I posted the photograph of Faith the Tiv girl from Vandeikya that was found wondering in Abakaliki, Ebonyi , with your kind efforts by sharing, calling and personal visit to me the father Mr Bem Chichi of Tse-Igba, Mbausu, Vandeikya LGA of Benue state showed up today and had been reunited with his daughter. I sincerely appreciate you all especially Inspector Joseph Geman of Police area command, Abakaliki who took good care of her. May God bless you all"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
Photos: The 6-year-old girl found wandering in Ebonyi, reunites with her father
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 05:02:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment