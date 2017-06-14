 Photos: The 6-year-old girl found wandering in Ebonyi, reunites with her father | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Photos: The 6-year-old girl found wandering in Ebonyi, reunites with her father

The 6-year-old girl who was found wandering in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has been reunited with her father. In an update earlier today, Dave Mtu Yakua, thanked Inspector Jiseph Geman, who took good care of the girl:


 "Yesterday day I posted the photograph of Faith the Tiv girl from Vandeikya that was found wondering in Abakaliki, Ebonyi , with your kind efforts by sharing, calling and personal visit to me the father Mr Bem Chichi of Tse-Igba, Mbausu, Vandeikya LGA of Benue state showed up today and had been reunited with his daughter. I sincerely appreciate you all especially Inspector Joseph Geman of Police area command, Abakaliki who took good care of her. May God bless you all"
Posted by at 6/14/2017 05:02:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts