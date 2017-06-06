Photos: 56 year old pastor stabbed to death by unknown persons in Lagos

56 year old pastor Ibukun Adeyinka of the Christ Apostolic Church, Sanctuary of Blessing, in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State, was stabbed to death by some unknown persons at the church premises on May 30th. The deceased lived with his wife and children inside the church premises..
On the day of the incident, he was sleeping with his family when suddenly they heard a noise inside their apartment. He woke up to find out what the sound was about but couldn't see well as there was power outage. Suddenly he started to shout Jesus as he stabbed him in the chest. The person who stabbed him then fled the house.
The pastor was rushed to a private hospital and then referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he passed on.
Meanwhile the Lagos state police command has launched an investigation into the matter.
The attackers of the pastor did not steal any item from his house neither did they say anything after they stabbed him. For now, no one knows whether they were armed robbers nor assassins.
His church members and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.
