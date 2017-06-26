 Photos: 50-year-old woman who has never been married weds widower in Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Photos: 50-year-old woman who has never been married weds widower in Abuja

50 year-old Omolayo Oyeyemi Oyewole, an ordained Deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) of Fountain of Living Water Parish, Tudun Wada, Abuja, who has never been married, got married to Pastor Mike Gbade Adetutu, who is a widower, in Abuja, over the weekend.

While she waited for her man, Omolara got involved in religious activities and was ordained a Deaconess. Their wedding took place at RCCG Resurrection Parish, Babangida area of Lugbe in FCT on Saturday June 24th. Congrats to them!



Posted by at 6/26/2017 11:25:00 am

