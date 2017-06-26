While she waited for her man, Omolara got involved in religious activities and was ordained a Deaconess. Their wedding took place at RCCG Resurrection Parish, Babangida area of Lugbe in FCT on Saturday June 24th. Congrats to them!
Monday, 26 June 2017
Photos: 50-year-old woman who has never been married weds widower in Abuja
